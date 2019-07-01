01.07.2019 | 19:26

Scam Broker Makes a Comeback: The Czech Agent Kočalka Attacks With TOP FOREX

In the past few weeks the telephone abuse from scam foreign exchange agents has been on the rise, according to a report of the Economic Police. People are showered with offers for fast and secure ways to earn money through currency trading.

Undoubtedly the most interesting event is the return of the Father of Phone Abuse – the Czech broker Pavel Kočalka and his company, TOP FOREX – to Bulgaria. The company (http://www.tfmarketing.cz/cs/) is represented in Bulgaria by a so-called marketing unit that seeks clients independently through telephone marketing (http://www.tfmarketing.cz/cs/partneri.html). They are, in fact, carrying out a brutal campaign to attract investments by promising unrealistic profits from currency trading. The victims are chosen from filtered stolen databases.

The specialized Czech sites are full of information about the self-assured offender.

It is quite odd that this person is making a comeback in the business, since he is known to the authorities in several countries with cheating clients out of massive amounts of money through propositions for investment in foreign exchange. Furthermore, he has committed another sin. Years ago he has established a company with the mission to help the “stung” get their money back from bankrupt investment brokers. The firm was registered under the name of Kočalka’s mother, as it was impossible for him to establish it under his own management. In most cases this attempt robbed even more money from the cheated investors and clients and was, therefore, discontinued.

In fact Kočalka does not stand directly behind the company. The boss of the new group for phone abuse is Thomas Čapek, while Yuri (or Yury) Hrbati is an executive employee and a direct manager of Kočalka.

“The scam is a real piece of work – said a representative of the Economic Police. – First they advertise on the internet through their website. Then they call the people and tell them: “You already know us, right? Give us a hundred or fifty dollars, a small amount, to see how it works and you will be convinced that you can generate profit.”

From this first investment the cheated clients accumulate substantial profits in days. Often the profitability is between 300 and 400%, so after several days a person who has invested 100 dollars ends up with 400 or even more in their account. Needless to say, the passion for quick profit is the last thing that will leave humanity before the Second Coming.

Afterwards the well-doers managing the people’s money call the “client” again and say – “See how good you are at forex, this is your calling. You are not meant to be an engineer, a plumber or a salesman. Invest a larger amount, trade in more currencies and you will gain more. Your real vocation is to play on the exchange market!”

By investing a large amount of money, the cheated investor ends his speculation on the exchange forever, because now the phase of “deboning” begins.

Interestingly, at the beginning people do not even ask where their unrealistic super profits come from. They trade through platforms and are left with the impression that, thanks to their “expert” knowledge and gut feeling, they have earned the money on their own. As a matter of fact their invested money had never been out on the forex market.

We asked the Financial Supervision Commission how to tell at first glance if a given broker pulls scams. The following text is a part of the written answer of the supervisors:

“In some cases the inspected companies conclude contracts for promotion and advertisement with licensed investment firms registered abroad (mostly in the Republic of Cyprus). The aim of the employees of the Bulgarian company is to attract clients for their foreign counterparty. After establishing contact with the potential clients, the employees of the inspected companies organize direct meetings. Luxurious offices and enthusiastic well-dressed personnel cheat the unforeseeing and trusting people into making investments. When asked if they have a license, the companies always give a positive answer (Yes, in Cyprus). Some scammers also hide behind advertising agencies. The lack of written documents to confirm the relationships with the clients and the fact that the unauthorized activity is performed over the phone give self-confidence and a sense of untouchability to the managers and employees, who, by law, should have a relevant license for such operations.”

“Before starting even a preliminary conversation with a “broker”, check if they are included in the list of investment firms and company managers licensed by the FSC. This list is publicly accessible on the website of the FSC” – warns the regulator.

A facsimile of the black list of the FCS for investment firms who do not have the right to work on the territory of Bulgaria.

However, when the big money arrives, the scammers persuade the cheated clients to transfer the amounts to a trusted broker, just to make things easier. The broker would play directly on the forex markets to generate maximum profit. In one instant the money can leak, in whole or in part, in someone else’s pockets. The regular innocent explanation is: “The market collapsed unexpectedly.” The investing clients are again persuaded to put in more money in order to “pull the wedge out”. In consequence, the new amounts are lost for a period from several minutes to several days.